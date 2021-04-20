Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees wants the Texas Education Agency to funnel billions of federal dollars to local public school districts to help them close the gap caused by summer and Covid-19 slides.
A resolution approved Monday by trustees will join similar resolutions by trustee boards across the state urging the TEA to pass through funds rather than using them to supplant its own funding, as it did with the first Covid-19 stimulus package approved in March 2020, Superintendent Paul Jones said. The state may not yet have applied for third round funding, Jones said, but that money would go a long way toward helping school districts to get resources in place to help students recover education levels lost to extended breaks.
Also along the lines of school finances, trustees hosted Richard Petree, a Lamar County Appraisal District consultant, for a brief information session about property valuations and the effect on school funding. Last month, district business manager Tish Holleman told trustees the difference between what the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Lamar County Appraisal District values Lamar County property at cost Paris ISD $2.7 million in state funding. Much of that difference came from multi-family and commercial properties.
There was $26 million in local multi-family property valuation that Paris ISD had the opportunity to tax last year that it did not, Petree said, adding there was $109 million in commercial property valuation that went untaxed. Much of the difference that had existed between state and local valuations on single family properties is fixed, Petree said, although those with a homestead exemption may see another 10% valuation increase until their property falls in line with state values. That’s because there’s a cap on how much the valuation can increase each year, he said.
Petree warned constituents may call when they see their property values rising again as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, but that is the statewide trend as the housing market remains hot amid low Federal Reserve interest rates, as more people move to Texas from other states and as more Texans move from big cities to more rural areas.
“I don’t know where this is going to end. It’s really hard on single family homeowners to pay more and more,” he said.
Despite concerns about how the pandemic would affect tax collections, the collection percentage for March is 93%, Holleman reported. That’s comparable to last year’s high of 94%.
In other business, Holleman reported that Paris ISD is feeding more students as more return to campus. After serving nearly 36,000 lunches in February, the district served nearly 46,000 in March, she said, adding breakfast jumped from 25,000 meals served in February to 32,000 in March. While lunch participation is up 2% over last year, breakfast participation is up 9%, she reported.
