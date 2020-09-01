After being moved to Market Square, tonight's celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment has been canceled again due to rain.
Ruth Ann Alsobrook, leader of the group 19th Amendment Hard Won Not Done, said the event will be rescheduled for a later date.
When the event does happen, it will feature women in period costumes and attendees are encouraged to wear white.
