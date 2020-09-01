Suffrage Group Shot
Buy Now

Women present at the Paris City Council meeting Monday in City Hall join together for a photo after Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal read a proclamation celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the U.S. the right to vote.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

After being moved to Market Square, tonight's celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment has been canceled again due to rain.

Ruth Ann Alsobrook, leader of the group 19th Amendment Hard Won Not Done,  said the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

When the event does happen, it will feature women in period costumes and attendees are encouraged to wear white.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.