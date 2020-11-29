From classic to pumpkin to cookies and cream, Polly Holladay can whip up just about every flavor of roll imaginable, from sweet to savory, to excite the palate and warm the soul. Holladay’s business, Rolling With The Food Snob, churns out homemade rolls, some coated in luxurious frosting, for customers at the Market Square Farmers Market and by request. On Friday, she set up shop in Olive Paris, a specialty food store in downtown, to kick off the holiday season with some of her goodies.
What originally started out as just a cinnamon roll business branched out into a plethora of flavors that Holladay gets creative with — although she does have her preferences.
“My absolute favorite is the pumpkin,” she said. “It has freshly ground cinnamon, nutmeg and clove in the dough and in the cream cheese icing, organic pumpkin in the dough ... So it’s just all about quality ingredients and creating different flavors.”
Holladay said the “Food Snob” part of the name for her business comes from the fact that she only uses fresh, organic ingredients to make her rolls, adding a level of quality to her sweet treats that likely couldn’t be found in
store-bought alternatives.
Inspired to start her small business by a friend, Holladay said she enjoys the freedom it affords her and the creativity that goes along with coming up with new flavors. However, she said the actual baking process itself isn’t her favorite part. It’s laborious and time consuming, but the end result is worth it. Plus, selling her product means she gets to engage in her favorite aspect of the business: talking to people.
“This morning, I was up at three o’clock and baking these because I want them to be as fresh as possible,” Holladay said.
While the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown businesses many curveballs this year, Holladay said she and her business partner, her husband, were lucky — they only encountered a brief road block at the beginning of the pandemic. When people were scrambling to stock up on supplies, store shelves carrying flour and yeast were raided and so Holladay had to stop baking for about a month. But she said since the business is more of a passion than something she relies on, she was glad that others who needed the supplies were able to get them.
Holladay sells her goods at the Farmers Market and said even though the official season is over and the winter market is operating on shorter hours, she’s seen good business and is happy to be participating with other local vendors.
Orders from Rolling With The Food Snob can be made on Facebook or by calling 903-739-5321. Rolls can be picked at the Saturday Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.
