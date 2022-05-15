Friday the 13 was both a lucky and a big day for Paris Junior College as the institution celebrated its 97th graduation in a live ceremony at Noyes Stadium and it didn’t rain.
Earlier Friday there was a downpour.
“We called two TV meteorologists and they told us we were going to be alright,” said Dr. Pamela Anglin, PJC president, in welcoming the visitors to the ceremony.
And it was a big day since the graduation ceremony marked a return to the pre-Covid-19 days.
“Tonight we celebrate a great group of students,” she said.
She mentioned that PJC was named one of the best junior colleges in the country and thanked the faculty for continuing the educational quality of the school.
Before the more than 250 associate degrees were handed out, she mentioned that the Class of 2022 was comprised of 472 members who earned certificates and associate degrees, and was made up of 59% females and 41% males. The graduates ranged in age from 18 to 66.
“Our graduates come from 37 Texas counties, from 16 states and two countries, Germany and Mexico,” she said. .
There were two awards on the program: the Distinguished Service Award and the Masters Teacher Award which carries a $1,000 honorarium.
Beau Brewer, a 2020 graduate of McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney and standout on the Dragons baseball team, won the Distinguished Service Award. Brewer was a two-year member of the honor society, volunteered at the local food pantry, Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club, and the Paris Animal Shelter. He earned his associates of science degree in accounting and plans to attend Western Kentucky University where he will also be on the baseball team.
D’Lynn Bueno, a history instructor at PJC and also a graduate of PJC, earned the top teacher honor.
After the presentation of degrees, Anglin thanked the new degree holders for choosing to attend Paris Junior College.
“We hope we have made a difference in your lives. This is one step, one milestone in your lives. We hope we laid the foundation as you continue on with your education or go into the workforce,” she said.
She closed the ceremony with an old Irish blessing.
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand,” she said to the shouts and amens from the crowd.
“We had a great year,” she said. “I am really proud of the students, the faculty and staff.”
