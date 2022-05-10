Rental properties in the city’s historical districts are now subject to a registration fee and semi-annual inspections to assure safety and maintenance requirements are met after action by Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting that also saw the council award a property tax abatement for the renovation of the long-vacated Westgate Apartment complex on 7th NW St.
The new registration program applies only to rental properties in the historic districts although an inspection program for all rental properties in the city established several years ago is still on the books.
“The citywide rental inspections are mainly conducted when we get a complaint, but this new requirement will require all rental properties within the city’s historical districts to pay a minimal registration fee, and we will set up an inspection program to occur every two years,” city planner Andrew Mack said. “All we are doing here is addressing basic life safety needs of these rental properties as spelled out in the International Property Maintenance Code.”
Earlier, the council approved a five-year, 100% property tax abatement for the renovation of the Westgate Apartment Complex after Mack introduced Seth Bame and Barrett Lindbergh of Indigo Property Management of Dallas, who are bringing We’re Going to Paris, LLC as owners of the renovated complex.
“We’ve done about 30 projects like this throughout Texas so far in our career,” Bame said, as he shared a visual presentation of a number of renovated apartment complexes. “These are all 1960s properties, much like the Westgate property.”
Bame said plans are to renovate the entire complex, and if the project is successful, perhaps add additional units in the future, all priced to address the affordable housing rental market.
“We plan to begin pretty immediately,” Bame said in answer to a question about a proposed timeline for construction to begin. “Our permits are ready and on hold until this gets formalized, and we’re meeting with the county as well. So we hope to get started within the next 30 to 60 days.”
The council also approved an economic development and residential tax abatement agreement with Enns Ventures LLC, pursuant to the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Infill Development program for seven new duplexes.
In town to gather information for a unified marketing strategy for the city, promoted in conjunction with Paris Economic Development Corp and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, North Star branding representative Will Ketchum made a brief presentation outlining the work planned in Paris this week as North Star staff meets one-on-one and in group sessions with local residents to determine what is unique about Paris.
In other action, the council received a quarterly update on the status of vacant buildings within the city as well as a report on the number of completed downtown building renovations along with action to adopt new policies and procedures for the city’s boards and commissions.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Paula Portugal recognized Lamar National Bank as a Yard of the Month recipient along with individuals Chris Holso, Dorotha Miller, Ruth Ann Alsobrook, Mike and Pat Roberts and Ellen Green.
