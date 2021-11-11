DETROIT - The Detroit City Council voted to hire the law firm of Messer, Fort & McDonald to advise the city in legal matters Wednesday at a meeting in City Hall.
Councilors said they went with the larger firm that has offices around the state because it specializes in representing municipalities. The council also liked that the firm does not require a retainer, so the city can pay by the hour.
The council voted unanimously to sign a vendor agreement with Community Services of Northeast Texas. The service group provides emergency assistance to low-income households that have been disconnected or are at risk of being disconnected from utility services.
Members also voted to adopt the Texas Opioid Settlement Agreements, noting that the city could set up its own rehabilitation program or donate to the county which has such a program.
