A Fall Revival with evangelist Larry Jordan will begin at the 11 a.m. services Sunday at Springlake Baptist Church.
Sunday evening services are at 5 p.m., with a free barbecue meal to follow.
Monday through Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m., each evening.
Springlake Baptist Church is at 2500 Clarksville St. Call 903-785-1859.
