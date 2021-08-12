North Lamar ISD students scored higher than state and regional averages on spring STAAR testing results, but the district still will need to provide tutoring for roughly 500 students who did not meet passing levels, according to a report presented Monday night by Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick.
“This is great news after the most difficult year in education,” Chadwick said of the number of passing scores. “I applaud the work of teachers and their campus leaders as well as the students and their parents who kept learning and working hard throughout the pandemic as evidenced by these wonderful results.”
STAAR results include passing scores of Approaches, Meets and Masters grade levels in third grade reading and math; fifth grade math and science; seventh grade reading, math and writing, eighth grade reading, math and social studies and high school end of course exams Algebra 1, biology, English 1, English 2 and U.S. History.
“Approaches” grade level means a student met minimum requirements for promotion while “Meets” grade level means a student showed a good understanding of the subject material and is ready for the next grade and “Masters” grade level means the student showed a strong understanding of the subject material and is well prepared for success in the next grade.
North Lamar beat averages in third grade reading and math; fifth grade math and science, seventh grade reading, math and writing; and eight grade reading and end-of-course exams in biology, English 2 and U.S. History. Sixth and eighth grade math students and eighth grade social studies students beat averages in all three areas, and high school students beat averages in all areas and in all subjects.
For students who did not make satisfactory progress, campus administrators have been meeting with parents of children who failed the third, fifth or eight grade reading or math exam to build relationships to support team work to enable student success, Chadwick said.
As required by state law in House Bill 4545, North Lamar will provide a minimum of 30 hours per content area for all students who failed any STAAR test. In grades three through eight, a total 467 students will require tutoring and for end-of-course exams, and 105 students will require tutoring for end-of-course exams as determined prior to summer testing results, Chadwick said.
