Fifty-three eighth graders at North Lamar ISD’s Stone Middle School were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society on May 1 at North Lamar High School Auditorium.
The new inductees are Tyler Antonio-Silva, Jagger Babb, Addie Barber, Adyson Blount, Blake Boyden, Allison Brown, Erika Bryant, Braden Collar, Addison Cooper, Lorelei Daniel, Dane Dillen, Blythe Elam, Hazel Estes, Colston Fendley, Colt Fendley, Sydney Garrett, Lily Greenwell, Jeralyssa Harris, Kyden Holder, Adia House, Kelsey Jackson, Izabella Jumper, Carter Kuhlengel, Braiden Kent and Carsten Kessel.
Also, Agatha Klassen, Emmah Klingler, Ava McMonigle, Noah Menchaca, Taylor Nutt, Sage Osburn, Sofia Paissan, Jose Patino, Nevaeh Peralta, Hayden Prescott, Wiley Quillen, Nathan Rosson, Ka’Zyriana Sanders, Brinlee Shafer, Landry Spencer, Lilly Stewart, Rory Stewart, Claire Sullivan, Olivia Thomas, Will Trenchard, Adrianna Ware, Carter Whitten, Brandon Williams, Donald Williams, Kanyon Williams, Kaiden Wilson, Matti Wolfe adn Natilee Wooten.
