A study of the effect the replacement of traffic signals with stop signs will have in downtown Paris is to begin Wednesday after a month-long delay caused by the sign manufacturer.
That is the news related by Main Street Director Cheri Bedford.
“After a month-long delay from the materials manufacturer, the City of Paris has received the stop signs needed for the implementation of the 90-day STOP, LOOK AND BE SAFE traffic study,” Bedford said.
Existing traffic signals will be changed to flashing red, and stop signs will be installed beginning at 8th Street SE and Lamar Avenue for westbound traffic and beginning at 1st Street SW and continuing to 3rd Street SE and Clarksville Street for eastbound traffic.
The study is being conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Paris to determine the effect the change from traffic signals to stop signs will have not only on downtown traffic but on other streets leading to and from downtown.
In 2018, Paris City Council adopted a downtown plan that recommends the return of a one-way to two-way street system leading to and from the Square.
Following the 90-day study, a report will be presented to the city’s Traffic Commission and City Council to determine how best to proceed with the complete two-way system, Bedford said.
Information on the adopted comprehensive plan with attachments about the downtown plon, along with an interactive map of stop sign placements, are available on the city’s website at paristexas.gov. A community survey also will be available at the onset of the study for citizen feedback on the city website and on the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce website at paristexas.com.
“Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use extra caution while traveling in the downtown area and while crossing the intersections during the short-term period,” Bedford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.