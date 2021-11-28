The Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 22 indictments during its November session including two for sexual crimes involving children, according to information from District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Feliciano Godinez, 41, of Paris, is indicted on the first degree charge of continuous sexual abuse of child under the age of 14, five counts of second degree online solicitation of a minor under 14 and one count of second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact. He remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totalling $500,000, according to jail records.
Alexander Charles Waddle, 30, of Paris, is indicted of the first degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remains in Lamar County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Other true bills include those for theft, assault, evading arrest with a vehicle and numerous illegal drug and alcohol related charges.
