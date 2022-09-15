The Red River Valley Fair opens for a four-day run at 6 p,m. on Sept. 28 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds with prefair activities for senior citizens and school children planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
With limited entries last year due to Covid-19, this year’s fair expects a large commercial turnout in the main exhibit building and an expanded Home & Home and Garden Showcase in Building B across from the livestock barn, according to Red River Fair Association secretary/treasurer David Cook.
“After months of preparation, we are expecting the weather to be good and hopefully a large turnout,” Cook said. “I want to thank the fair board and volunteers for stepping up this year and office manager Lynn Eggers for ramrodding everything.”
Fair entertainment on the main stage will include area entertainers Dale Cummiongs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Monty Tibbs & Mainstreet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Philip Nance Trio at 7 p.m., Common Ground at 8 p.m. Friday and the Nashville-based gospel group, The Freemans, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Daily attractions include chainsaw art by Nick Smith, Ponies & Pals Petting Zoo, Korn Pop the clown, magician and stage act Marty Westerman, and Gelly Ball, similar to paintball, Eggers said.
“Most of these acts have been here before with good reception,” Eggers said.
Inside the Coliseum, the Pumpkin Patch returns, a favorite with youngsters, along with a bee exhibit, beekeeping education and other exhibits. Also returning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Red River Fall Fair Future SuperStars competition, formerly known as the Little Britches contest.
The annual livestock show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday in the livestock barn followed at 10:30 a.m., Saturday with both the cattle show and lamb and goat shows.
Crabtree Amusement will provide carnival attractions each night beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the carnival opens at 11 a.m. with a break from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoon armbands are $25. Friday and Saturday night armbands are $35. The carnival closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and at 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Gate admission is $5 with children six years and under free each night. Saturday admission is free from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Check in for the Home & Garden Show is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in Building B with judging at 10 a.m. Monday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
