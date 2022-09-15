RRV Fair

The Ferris Wheel towers over visitors to the Red River Valley Fair at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in Paris on Wednesday.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

The Red River Valley Fair opens for a four-day run at 6 p,m. on Sept. 28 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds with prefair activities for senior citizens and school children planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

With limited entries last year due to Covid-19, this year’s fair expects a large commercial turnout in the main exhibit building and an expanded Home & Home and Garden Showcase in Building B across from the livestock barn, according to Red River Fair Association secretary/treasurer David Cook.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

