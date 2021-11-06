BONHAM — Population growth in the southern part of Fannin County over the last decade is forcing change in district lines for commissioners, justices of the peace and constables.
Commissioners met with Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Associates LLP, a firm that provides redistricting aid, on Monday. Preliminary maps with the proposed changes are now available on the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us, and with this story on TheParisNews.com. Residents will have the opportunity to express concerns or approval of the preliminary maps at a public hearing at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
Precinct 2 in the southwest corner of Fannin County is experiencing rapid population growth as it abuts Hunt, Collin and Grayson counties, all of which experiencing a growing population as suburban areas of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As a result, Precinct 2 Commissioner A.J. Self is representing too many people. The preliminary map draws a larger Precinct 3, which also gains some ground from the centrally located Precinct 4. Precinct 1 in the northwest corner will lose a few blocks to Precinct 4, if the map is approved.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners opted to accept version 3.1 of the Regional Trails Master Plan as the county’s plan. Having a plan in place may help the county with funding, especially when funds applications specify a plan as a requirement, County Judge Randy Moore said. And, because it’s a plan, it can be amended as needed, he said. A draft copy of the plan is included with this story online at TheParisNews.com.
Commissioners also signed a resolution to adopt the allocation method for an opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson owner Janssen and other opioid distributors as set by the State of Texas and its opioid abatement fund council. Johnson & Johnson are to provide a $30,000 initial settlement for Fannin County, followed by $7,000 per year for 18 years from other distributors involved in the settlement, Moore said.
Also approved Tuesday was the inclusion of a mental health policy for the county’s peace officers, as required by state law. Peace officers will now have three days of mental health leave following a traumatic event while on duty. More will be available if a doctor or mental health consultant recommends it, Moore said.
