BONHAM — For her outstanding performance of duties and leadership with Fannin County’s Vaccine Call Center, Jennifer Peaco received a Meritorious Service Award from County Judge Randy Moore and the Commissioners’ Court.
The award was presented Tuesday during the commissioners’ regular weekly meeting, in which Moore described Pico’s efforts to ensure smooth running of the Vaccine Call Center after its creation on Jan. 12.
“Jennifer immediately took charge and created numbers and administrative programs to begin this daunting task. Jennifer created the process of intakes of hundreds of calls a day. In the following months, additional temporary employees were hired to support what would be the intake of thousands of calls to the Covid-19 Call Center. Jennifer transferred into a supervisory role of overseeing the team of six temporary employees, of which three were assigned to the intake of calls and three were assigned to the scheduling process,” Moore said.
“Jennifer’s leadership, tenacity, integrity, professionalism and dedication is what built the Covid-19 Vaccine Call Center from nothing to what it is in a manner of providing an avenue for citizens of Fannin County as well as citizens of Texas the opportunity to obtain their Covid-19 vaccine shots.”
After expressing gratitude to Peaco and Fannin County Emergency Management coordinator Troy Hudson, Moore transitioned into the latest update on Covid-19 numbers for the county. By Monday afternoon, the county had 2,584 confirmed cases and 846 probable cases for a total case count of 3,430. There were nine active cases, with two cases in the prison. There have been 107 Covid-19 related deaths, and the hospitalization rate was 3.41%.
By Thursday afternoon, the latest data available because of an early press time, the numbers had changed little. There were 3,434 total cases with six considered active, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There are an estimated 3,382 recoveries in the county, state data shows.
“I will tell you a lot of people have asked me, ‘well, how come Fannin County has got such a low rate?” Because if you go west or you go east, the number of cases is five times what ours is. If you go to Lamar County or Grayson County, it’s five times what ours is. If you go south, it’s a hundred times greater than what ours is,” Moore said. “That’s the way it’s been … for nearly a year. Ours has gone up, but it’s not ever gone up that bad.”
In seeking a motion to continue the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, Moore encouraged the public to let anyone who is wearing a mask or continuing to be physically distanced from others to continue doing so. Commissioners unanimously approved the extension, and they unanimously approved extending the county’s Covid-91 Response and Continuity of Operations Plans until Tuesday’s upcoming meeting.
Fannin County
Indigent Health Care
Fannin County’s Indigent Health Care program received 492 inbound calls in the first quarter of 2021, with many calls related to Covid-19, director Mark DeMay told commissioners. Calls also included pharmacies seeking authorizations and providers seeking benefits verification, he said. The part-time director also returned 441 calls and met with 91 people in his office.
Twelve of 31 applicants for Indigent Health Care were approved in the first quarter of the year, DeMay said, adding one case is pending. The remainder were denied, and denial reasons include exceeding income or resource limits. Eleven clients came off Indigent Health Care, he said.
Between January and March, DeMay paid 245 indigent claims totaling $76,774.92. There were 75 inmate claims totaling just more than $32,000, he said.
“For this time period, we treated a broken ankle. We inserted a heart stent. We treated an intestinal blockage. We treated prostate cancer, and we’re currently treating kidney failure by providing dialysis,” DeMay said.
Among the many cost-saving measures DeMay has instituted is pushing clients to get health screenings. In one such case, after much pushing by DeMay, a client underwent a colonoscopy and six precancerous polyps were removed.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” DeMay said.
