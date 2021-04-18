In other business

During the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court meeting, commissioners:

• Received the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports. Low interest rates continued to hurt earnings, as the county earned just $58.57 on more than $3.68 million invested. The trend was seen in other funds, such as $1.23 interest on $9,087.50 in 2018 GO Bonds and $77.48 on $428,573.75 in operating business money funds. The 2020 Bond earned $1,056.07 on more than $8.29 million.

• Approved the dedication of CR 4833 in Leonard to the county for maintenance.

• Approved Precinct 2’s purchase of 1994 International M/N 9400 12-yard dump truck for $15,000 from Double D Truck Repair.

• Adopted Local Option Property Tax Code exemptions for Fannin County.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding between Indigent Healthcare Solutions and Fannin County.