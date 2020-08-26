LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair announced that legendary country music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, will perform the national anthem on Saturday at The World’s Championship Horse Show. The performance will mark the group’s 45th consecutive appearance at the Kentucky State Fair, a record unmatched by any other touring act.
The Oak Ridge Boys were originally scheduled to perform on the Fair's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series stage. However, the modification of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair as a participant-only show necessitated the cancellation of the full performance. In spite of that, The Oak Ridge Boys were determined to find a way to keep their record of consecutive performances going.
Cooperation between The Kentucky State Fair, The World’s Championship Horse Show and The Oak Ridge Boys is keeping this remarkable record intact. Continued support from Texas Roadhouse includes catering for the band provided by the Louisville-based company.
“The Kentucky State Fair is always circled on our calendar. It’s an honor to perform the national anthem at The World’s Championship Horse Show this year. We can’t wait for this very special opportunity,” said Duane Allen, lead singer of The Oak Ridge Boys.
Attendance at The World’s Championship Horse Show will be limited to participants only. Pay-Per-View live coverage event is available.
The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
About The Oak Ridge Boys
The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five Grammy Awards, nine GMA Dove Awards, and two American Music Awards.
The group — Joe Bonsall, bass singer; Duane Allen, lead singer who was born in Lamar County, near Paris; William Lee Golden; and Richard Sterban, members of the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011) — is known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating two double-platinum albums and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more.
Allen is a 1966 graduate of East Texas State University in Commerce, and is an inductee into the Texas Gospel Music Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, which also inducted the other three in the trio as honorary inductees.
The Oak Ridge Boys are scheduled to play at the Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., in Arlington on Sept. 26. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
For information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.
Mary Jane Farmer, Scene In Town, contributed to this report.
