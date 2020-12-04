DEC. 3 to DEC. 4
FD Assist Police
Nov. 3
12:41 to 12:45 p.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 4
12:33 to 2:09 a.m, 1825 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 3
7:34 to 7:50 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
9:55 to 10:24 a.m., 3435 NE Loop 286.
7:13 to 7:20 p.m., 605 11th St. NE.
8:49 to 8:57 p.m., 2540 Bonham St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 3
7:20 to 7:43 a.m., 3750 Lamar Ave.
10:49 to 11:08 a.m., 900 E. Houston St.
