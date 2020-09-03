BONHAM — Fannin County voters will have an opportunity later this month to voice concern or approval for the county’s $33.2 million proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The public hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22 in the Bonham City Council Chambers at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The proposed budget is posted to the county’s website, and the latest version was updated Aug. 31 following discussion by the county commissioners. The budget and a salary schedule are available with this story online at TheParisNews.com.
Despite an unchanging property tax rate, the county is expecting more than $9.7 million of its general fund revenue to come from property taxes, a figure that’s up less than $600,000 from the current fiscal year, according to the proposed budget. Commissioners in late August set the county’s property tax rate at 0.589%, which in the current fiscal year generated more than $9.1 million in revenue. In setting the rate, commissioners noted that individual taxes may increase at a greater or lesser rate, or may even decrease, based on the change in the taxable value of their property. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $394,000.
County revenue from property taxes has been on an upward swing the past few years as more of the county is developed. Property taxes in 2018 generated more than $7.8 million in revenue for the county while in 2019 the tax brought in more than $8.5 million, according to the budget document.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners again extended the county’s declaration of disaster proclamation one week as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. County Judge Randy Moore said a recent outbreak in the state prison system led to a jump in Fannin County’s total and active case counts, but the county outside the prison continues to carry between 25 and 30 active cases. With the virus now showing up in the county’s schools, Moore said commissioners are doing “the cautious thing” by keeping the proclamation and its guidelines in place.
“I’ve talked with (County Health Authority) Dr. (James) Froelich about this. He said he feels like our county as a whole, outside of the prison, is still doing pretty well. … It has shown its face in some of the schools now, and I really hate to see that. I know that it’s shown up in some of the teachers at the schools,” he said. “With that, I just tell the court, I really think we’re still doing the cautious thing until we get more or better information.”
Moore also addressed a 6% figure released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 24. That number was the percentage of Covid-19 related deaths in people who were otherwise healthy; in other words, Covid-19 was the only known medical condition contributing to their deaths. Since the pandemic’s beginning, medical professionals have warned Covid-19 is potentially deadly for the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying health problems.
A misunderstanding about what the 6% figure represented gained traction on Twitter, Moore said, and that’s led to some people calling the pandemic a hoax.
“I think the word’s is ‘we’ve been played,’” the judge said. “Now (the CDC) have come back and said, ‘Listen, we never meant that only 6% of the deaths were Covid related. Never.’ I think the comment was that just 6% of the deaths could be just attributed to Covid. Because what Covid does is it hits you as a kind of an asthmatic type of thing; it’s a breathing difficulty.”
Moore said people who develop a more severe illness with Covid have lung problems similar to pneumonia. He warned commissioners and the public to “check your articles twice, three times, and like I’ve said before, don't believe anything you see on Facebook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.