Three candidates to fill the position as police chief had the chance to show the Paris community what they were all about during livestreamed interviews Thursday night.
A panel of six community members, Joan Mathis, a retired English teacher; Jay Carpenter, a physician with Red River Urology; Chad Lindsey, operations manager at KFYN-AM/FM and KLOW-FM; Becki Norment, an internal medicine physicians assistant associated with Paris Regional Medical Center; Jim Noble, a retired business owner of Noble True Value Hardware; and Kenneth Webb, the director of Student Life at Paris Junior College, were each allowed to come up with two questions to ask the candidates as part of a process put together by City Manager Grayson Path.
“I recognize that the chief of police is a very high profile position in our community, very visible, very involved,” Path told the viewers watching from home. “And so because of this, I felt that such a position warranted a community input element to this process here, I want to hear from you, I want to hear from the community as I make my decision.”
The candidates were Richard Salter, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division; Brian Griffeth, city marshal for the City of Rowlett; and Tony Griggs, retired chief of police for the City of Celina each chosen as an option to replace retired police chief Bob Hundley, whose position has been filled by Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle.
Salter’s primary focus was his background in drug enforcement with the DEA, detailing how his training there has prepared him to handle difficult situations. Salter touched on his education, mentioning his degree in criminal justice and continuing education and cited his knowledge of the demographics of the Paris community and its main industries, bringing up Kimberly-Clark and Campbell Soup, and he said he wanted to work in a smaller community like Paris where residents are more centralized.
“I think you can do a lot more with a city where you know, (there are) defined boundaries, you know, your neighborhoods, your people, your leaders,” Salter said. “And I think you can just have a much better impact. And making people’s lives a little better.”
Salter also spent a portion of his time discussing how he would become involved in schools to educate young people about the dangers of drug use in an effort to create a community where drug use would be stymied before it becomes a problem. He said in many communities he’s visited that struggle with drug use, education on the front end can make a big difference. In some instances, that starts with conversations about drugs like marijuana, he said.
“(Marijuana) is also the gateway drug to all of the drugs. And I tell people, the one thing that every heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine addict has in common: They all started with marijuana. And so if we can get to those fourth-graders, and start talking to them — because right now when I go talk to the school, I get cards ... and they say, thank you so much. We didn’t know marijuana was a drug,” Salter said. “...the way I see it is I can turn one kid, if I can turn one, it’s a success because we don’t want to deal with that kid later on.”
One of Carpenter’s questions revolved around the concept of “community policing,” and Griggs repeatedly mentioned his commitment to it and what he called a “guardian mindset,” which he said fosters trust between police and community members rather than creating a culture of fear or intimidation. He said a goal of his would be to become involved with community organizations, like those that focus on youth, so Paris residents would have the chance to get to know officers outside of the line of duty.
“The basic concept is that the police department is working with a community to create safety. So those partnerships with the community, but how do you engage the community? So a lot of police departments do activities that bring officers and community members together, that’s a good form of engagement. But to actually implement community policing requires organizational transformation,” Griggs said.
He said in his former position in Celina, he worked with his department and outside entities to conduct a survey about what community members expect and want from their officers.
“From that survey, you can analyze, have you really implemented this within the community?” Griggs said. “And then you can’t forget the problem-solving initiatives because that brings all the stakeholders in — it may be businesses, it may be from the schools, it may be the medical community, it brings different people in that are affected by a particular problem. And we look for solutions. And that enhances that engagement with community policing, those strategic partnerships.”
Griggs also focused on the need to diversify a police force so that the makeup of a particular community is reflected in the officers who serve it.
“The police department, and its personnel need to reflect the diversity of the community, as well,” Griggs said. “And ways to do that, in dealing with that, where you have a department that reflects the diversity of the community, your organization, your police department, really needs to establish a brand of diversity so that potential people in the market that are looking for jobs in policing, know that you support diversity in that organization. And they’re more inclined to apply with you.”
During Griffeth’s interview, he highlighted his experience as a sheriff, undersheriff and city marshal and his work with the Department of Public Safety.
“Every place that I’ve been, I’ve had an opportunity to hone some new skills, as well as just knock some dust off of some of the ones that you’ve had for quite a while,” Griffeth said.
He added he felt very drawn to East Texas by both family and the environment of a community like Paris, where he said he’d make an effort to get involved with youth, citing past work he’d done in Garland to form youth clubs that allowed officers to rub shoulders with young people and community members.
“I’d love to start a law enforcement explorer program with the department if it doesn’t have one, I don’t believe that it does currently,” Griffeth said. “There are some things that come with that. But that’s a great opportunity for the youth to get to see what the police do. But in turn, then we’re going to go out, and let’s see what they do.”
Griffeth also focused on his work as a mentor in the law enforcement world, and said he would bring his experience in helping officers climb the ranks to build an educated and confident Paris police force.
“The conversations that I’ve been able to have is, the Paris Police Department is young, it’s got a young staff, a young staff needs to be coached, they need to be mentored. And I believe I have those skills,” Griffeth said. “And I believe I’ve done that throughout my career as a field training officer, as a supervisor, all the way up to to be the chief, I believe I’ve had the opportunity to mentor quite a few people.”
After hearing all three interviews, Path told viewers that he will review what he heard through the process, make a decision on which candidate he feels will best suit the Paris community, and then present that decision to the City Council.
