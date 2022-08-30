PRMC%20Cardiac%20Rehabilitation%20Team.jpg

Paris Regional Medical Center has announced the certification of its cardiac rehab program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. This certification is recognition of Paris Regional’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiovascular rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) recover faster and live healthier through heart and vital sign monitoring, nutrition, physical activity, mental health, assistance with smoking cessation and more. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families. The PRMC Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is the only local program to offer this specific care and is a helpful resource for improving health, wellness and quality of life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.