NOV. 5 to NOV. 6
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 5
2:41 to 2:48 p.m., 2630 Ridgeview Road.
3:25 to 3:33 p.m., FR 79/CR 32200.
5:01 to 5:25 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
9:10 to 9:20 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Nov. 6
12:03 to 12:16 a.m., 2314 Bonham St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 5
3:50 to 5 p.m., 3500 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Nov. 5
11:05 to 11:18 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
