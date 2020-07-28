The Red River Valley has a rich history, and people of all ages can learn about that history at the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, which features a wide variety of exhibits.
Museum attendees are able to enjoy a number of rotating displays, which docent Sherry Welch said are changed out regularly.
“Some of our rotating displays only stay out for three months or so, but most we have for six months to a year,” she said. “It really all just depends on who loaned them to us.”
One of the more popular temporary exhibits currently on display is a collection of old western artifacts, loaned to the museum by John Cannon, Welch said. The collection features several historical artifacts from the Wild West, including revolvers, handmade knives, tools, calvary spurs and stirrups and more.
“This is really popular right now, I’d say,” Welch said. “The ones who seem to enjoy this the most are the young boys interested in cowboys, and the older ones who are interested in the history.”
Another fixture popular among younger museum-goers is the extensive collection of model trains and similar memorabilia, Welch said. The trains are decades old, and as Welch noted, an appropriate display given the history of the depot building the museum calls home.
Also at the Valley of the Caddo Museum, attendees are able to enjoy a collection of wood carvings by artist Bill Arnold.
Glassware, pottery, arrowheads and other artifacts are more permanent fixtures at the museum.
And, as always, attendees are welcome to review the museum’s large collection of fossilized animals and artifacts from the region.
Not all of the items on display are from the area, however, as the carvings from China currently on display prove.
“Most of the stuff we have is from the Caddo area, which encompasses Northeast Texas and over into Louisiana and a little bit into Arkansas, but we do also have some stuff from all over,” Welch said.
Normally, the museum has several interactive learning stations for children to enjoy, but those are on hold in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders to combat the spread of Covid-19. One of the more popular interactive displays, when open, is an interactive astronomy program, Welch said.
“Those are a lot of fun, and have always been some of our biggest hits with kids,” she said.
The museum has taken other steps to ensure safety during the ongoing pandemic, such as altering the registration process when people enter the museum, cleaning more frequently, adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and more.
This weekend’s annual Big Gun and Knife Show — the biggest fundraising event for the nonprofit museum — took place at the Love Civic Center. It was a success, museum board president Michael Nickey said, raising approximately $4,600 for the museum.
“These funds will allow the museum to expand our annual events for this fall and Christmastime, if such events are possible under Covid-19 guidelines,” Nickey said.
Though Nickey said the museum is generally able to fund its maintenance and upkeep through donations, he added the gun show is instrumental in helping the museum pay for displays and the interactive learning programs.
“We have something for everyone to enjoy, and I encourage everyone to come out and take a look around,” Welch said.
The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, 1115 Bonham St. in Paris, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Other days are available by appointment.
