PATTONVILLE-Prairiland ISD board of trustees is expected to call a $15 million bond election for the construction of a career and technology center and an indoor athletic facility when trustees meet at 6:30 p.m. in the administration building, 466 FM 196.
The board also is expected to engage law firms to serve as bond counsel on a contingent fee basis, extend a contract with Parkhill architects to begin design services and negotiate with ETTL for geotechnical services.
Trustees are to consider contract extensions for campus principals and assistant principals, along with the directors of athletics, technology, curriculum and finance.
