RENO — The Economic Development Committee met Monday evening in City Hall and named Lamar National Bank of Reno as the city’s Business of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2022.
Paris Golf Cart was the winner for the last quarter of 2021 and owner Doyle Smith was presented with a plaque.
The committee has one open seat and while the vacancy was discussed, no action was taken on filling the seat.
The committee, which meets quarterly, will next meet June 6 at 5:15 p.m. in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.