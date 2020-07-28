A reinvestment zone for the use of a solar farm was approved by the Lamar County commissioners at their regular meeting Monday.
Troy Reed, a representative for Samsung Solar Energy 2, spoke at two of the public hearings on Monday: one over a reinvestment zone for the county and the other concerning a tax agreement between the county and Paris Farm and Solar LLC.
“For this reinvestment zone, the Texas legislature requires that the county commissioners designate a reinvestment zone with the county. Simply, what the reinvestment zone is, is it’s a defined boundary. As long as property exists within that defined boundary, the county can enter into a tax agreement with a project or company that brings productivity to the county,” Reed said.
According to Reed, the project would encompass 1,600 leased acres of land, which would be contained inside the reinvestment zone consisting of 1,700 acres. The project is expected to bring in a $2.6 million estimated taxable value to the land.
A third public hearing was held over a “no thru trucks” sign to be placed in Precinct 3. Heavy trucks have caused damage to the roads and residents have complained about the inconvenience, according to Commissioner Ronnie Bass.
“Just on 35400 alone, we spent $100,000 alone on road repairs, and it’s already destroyed again. The first step we have to take is to stop the heavy traffic,” Bass said.
The sign was approved to be placed in the Precinct 3 area on County Roads 33500, 33100, 35610, 64500 North and 34500 South.
No one spoke at any of the public hearings besides the presenters.
The commissioners also approved the county road and bridge fee, the child safety fee and the transportation project (mobility) fee in addition to the annual automobile regulatory fee.
The commissioners went into recess and are expected to return Wednesday to discuss the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, base salaries for county positions and hold more budget workshops. The main reason for this is because of new legislation that changed tax calculations.
