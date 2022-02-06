The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to conduct interviews and possibly fill a recently created human resources and payroll officer position when the court meets for a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris.
The meeting is to be conducted in executive session as provided by the Texas Open Meetings Act.
