CLARKSVILLE – Superintendent Kermit Ward told board members that the district got a 78 overall grade from the Texas Education Agency during Tuesday night’s meeting in the Administration Building.
The district’s highest marks were in the graduation rates, which was 90 and an 85 in college, career and military preparedness, while the lowest mark was in the STAAR performance category with a 53.
“We are better than this,” said Cheatham Elementary Principal Codie Edwards. “The elementary teachers feel like they have let the district down.”
But Edwards feels she can as the new principal and with her current staff bring the grade up for the next rating period.
“Our teachers are great teachers,” she said. “Our goal is a B.”
The trustees created a Bond Progress Committee to keep the board updated on the progress of work being done around the district as a result of the bond’s passage last November.
Ward told the board members that the district enrollment was up to 521 students as of Tuesday which is an increase over the 480 students on the first day of school Aug. 17.
“We are adding kids every day,” he said.
