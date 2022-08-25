Clarksville ISD logo

CLARKSVILLE – Superintendent Kermit Ward told board members that the district got a 78 overall grade from the Texas Education Agency during Tuesday night’s meeting in the Administration Building.

The district’s highest marks were in the graduation rates, which was 90 and an 85 in college, career and military preparedness, while the lowest mark was in the STAAR performance category with a 53.

