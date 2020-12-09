DEC. 8 to DEC. 9
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 8
9:52 to 10:25 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.
10:48 to 11:06 a.m., 2240 College St.
1:41 to 1:59 p.m., 3020 Margaret St.
4:03 to 4:10 p.m., 1005 Connor St.
5:31 to 6:06 p.m., North Main Street/Pine Bluff Street.
7:58 to 8:10 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
Nov. 9
3:13 to 3:32 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
Nov. 8
7:34 to 7:53 a.m., 955 34th St. SE.
