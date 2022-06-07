Property owners will be paying for the installation of culverts on county road rights of way as a result of action taken Monday by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court.
Once provided as a free service, the number of culvert installation requests continues to grow as the county population increases, causing an unsustainable workload for precinct road crews, commissioners say.
The new policy requires property owners to first obtain a free permit provided by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Office with culvert specifications outlined. Once the location of the culvert is marked, the owner is to notify the appropriate county commissioner, who within five working days, is to provide the size and type of culvert required. All culberts shall be galvanized, corrugated steel, or corrugated plastic and installed at the owner’s expense to meet specifications. The county reserves the right to remove any culvert installed incorrectly, and violations of the permitting process are classified as Class C misdemeanors.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson first presented the policy earlier in the year but action stalled while the court awaited information about the correct procedure for its implementation.
Monday’s action followed a lengthy discussion about the court’s power to approve the policy without a public hearing.
“We received information from TAC (Texas Association of Counties) saying there are no provisions in the transportation code or other statute requiring a public hearing notice,” Anderson said. “Beyond the standard requirements in the Open Meetings Act, the court can take action to implement the policy.”
County Judge Brandon Bell urged caution about the move and abstained from the vote that passed unanimously.
“Please remember that advice from TAC is not legal advice,” Bell cautioned as the judge explained that he is still waiting to hear back from James Allison of Allison Bass & Magee law firm.
In other action, the court accepted applications for tax incentives from a company known only by its code name Rocket X along with the City of Paris initiated requests for tax forgiveness on lots owned by Plex Roofing & Construction and Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity. Commissioners also approved the purchase of a hydraulic hammer at a cost of up to $29,845 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
