AUSTIN — The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute in Austin, Texas has announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center Region 13 in Austin, Texas. The TELI Superintendent Academy is a nationally known advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states.

According to Dr. Bob Thompson, TELI’s director, membership in the Academy is competitive and by invitation only. Paul Jones was nominated by his colleagues, met a set of rigorous screening criteria, and was judged by the screening committee to have a leadership skill set that will add value to the discussions in a “think tank” of peers.

