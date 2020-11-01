Aaron Parker Elementary Principal Kristin Hughes has announced the first six weeks honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
First-grade: Adriee Blancett, Paislee Bradley, Wyatt Briggle, John Brunson, Austin Cox, Avery Creamer, Anna Duncan, Addisyn Felts, Chance Harrelson, Clementine Malone, Gabriel Martin, Canton McCann, Dylan Mitchell, Melanie Moody, Jayce Ray, Kamber Urquhart and River Williams.
Second-grade: Keelie Ashton, Kloe Ashton, Karis Boyden, Bailea Brannan, Jackson Cahill, Miles Coulter, Ayden Duncan, Brayden Fleming, Zoey MCGee, Shawn Pace and John Scott.
Third-grade: Hannah Adams, Jordan Gantt, Reignin Johnson, Adam Joudeh, Alazar Nava, and Annie Stutz.
Fourth-grade: Jonathan Brannan, Kynadee Jones and Declan Raven.
Fifth-grade: Trista Allen and Rhane Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.