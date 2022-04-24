Residents of Paris who would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering time and knowledge may want to consider serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions.
Applications must be received no later than June 17, and appointment will be made June 17 at the regular Paris City Council meeting.
Vacancies on the boards are as follows:
Airport Advisory Board, three vacancies; Band Commission, two; Building and Standards, five; Historic Preservation Commission, four; Paris Housing Authority; four; Library Advisory Board, two; Main Street Advisory Board, two; Paris Economic Development Corp, two; Planning and Zoning Commission, two; Traffic Commission, three; and Board of Adjustment, three.
For more information, or to obtain an application, contact deputy city clerk Skylar Unger at 903-784-9291 or email sunger@paristexas.gov or city clerk Janice Ellis at 903-784-9248 or email jellis@paristexas.gov.
