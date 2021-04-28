For the record cuffs
APRIL 27 to APRIL 28

Paris Police Department

Zachary Christian Thompson, 18: Violation of parole.

Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Roy Dennis Lee Jr., 30: District court commit/continuous violence against the family, district court commit/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, district court commit/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 10 to 50 items, habitual offender.

Carrie Lynn Spradlin, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a building.

