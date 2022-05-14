Executive Director Maureen Hammond is on a Paris Economic Development Corp. board agenda at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to deliver reports on the work conducted in town by North Star branding this past week, on work in progress by the board’s policy review committee as well as a bid for lot clearing and cleanup of several sites owned by the organization.
Directors are to meet in executive session to discuss negotiations with a business prospect known by the name Project Athens.
