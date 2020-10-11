Statewide sales tax collections in August were down 2.8%, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who will be sending $751.5 million local sales tax allocations to cities, counties and other taxing districts this month. Hegar attributed to the slide to the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to weigh on the Texas economy.
Meanwhile, sales tax collections in the Red River Valley remained strong — so strong that two Lamar County cities will be receiving more than 110% more sales tax dollars than they did in October 2019. Those communities are Deport, which is set to receive $6,891.13, a 210.99% increase over October 2019, and Roxton, which is set to receive $1,767.62, up 119.48%.
Paris receives the largest portion of local sales tax allocations, and this month will receive $820,218.44 for sales in August. That’s up 15.97% compared to August 2019. That will push year-to-date collections to more than $7.93 million, a figure that’s up 8.78% over the same period last year.
Lamar County collections also continued to show strong growth, up 18.82% to $317,073.40. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $3.27 million, an increase of 17.20% over 2019’s year-to-date collections.
All taxing cities in Lamar County experienced collections growth in August. Reno’s collections were up 50.55% to 25,848.22, pushing it’s year-to-date total to $259,554.55, up 18.13% over the same period last year. Sun Valley’s collections were up 38.28% to $4,005.14, adding to it’s year-to-date total of $38,391.41, up 35.95%. Blossom’s collections were up 18.42% to $9,509.07 while Toco’s were up 11.78% to $1,680.88. Year-to-date, Blossom has collected $107,516.11, up 20.6%, and Toco has collected $17,852.69, up 21.35%.
For the year, Deport has collected $45,420.90, up 86.38%, and Roxton has collected $18,070.72, up 11.78%, according to the comptroller.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 34.03% in August to $31,268.06 over last year’s $23,329.10. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $334,857.72, up 45.33%. Delta County’s increase for August was 27.71% to $10,178.96, helping to provide a 5.92% boost over the same period last year to $100,031.76. Meanwhile, Fannin County’s sales tax revenue growth in August was down for a second consecutive month. The county collected $118,745.33, or 4.52%, for a year-to-date total of more than $1.18 million, which is up 10.88% over the same period last year.
There was a mixed bag for regional county seats with Clarksville’s sales tax revenue up 21.56% to $37,305.93, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 19.73% to $396,953.27, while Bonham’s monthly collection was down 5.38% to $186,637.63, for a year-over-year growth of 6.4% to more than $1.89 million. Cooper also saw sales tax revenues fall, down 14.07% in the month-to-month comparison to $11,131.29. But for the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 4.95% to $136,765.74.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 29.59% for August to $23,963.30, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 40.88% to $284,648.02.
