Around this time last year, the annual Kids Marathon kicked off, with children in grades kindergarten through sixth running pell-mell along the Trail de Paris. Then Covid-19 hit.
Organizer Sabrina Rosson said the marathon will continue this year, but some precautions will be in place.
“We will have staggered start times to conform to the Covid plan we have in place,” said Rosson, the education programming coordinator for the United Way of Lamar County. “This event is a way to improve the health of the community.”
This year’s kickoff will start at 5:15 p.m. April 5 at the Love Civic Center pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Last year saw approximately 200 students show up to run their first mile at the 11th annual Kids Marathon kickoff, but after lockdown hit and everything went remote, the finale — where everyone gathers together to run the last mile — was canceled. Some students pushed on anyway, and they completed the 26-mile course, she said.
“We did have 17 kids who completed the marathon by sending in their signed completed running log,” Rosson said. “The finale was canceled, but medals were handed out to 14 of these kids. They were met at the Paris Towne Center parking lot to receive their medals.”
The program is now under the umbrella of the United Way of Lamar County. Before, it was part of the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry. In December, the LCCEBI and all of its education programming was absorbed by the United Way, and Rosson transitioned from director of the LCCEBI to the education programming coordinator for the United Way.
The Kids Marathon is free to any student in Lamar County, she said.
“We have posted information to the United Way of Lamar County Facebook page and to our website www.lamarcountyuw.org,” Rosson said. “Registration is open for this free event for any Lamar County students in grades K-6 at www.eventbrite.com. The United Way 5K is set for May 8, and kids who are participating in the Kids Marathon will be able to run in this free of charge.”
Some changes to this year’s program are the staggered start times, and though no masks are required, they are suggested, as is social distancing. This year also will not feature the group warmup under the pavilion.
“Kindergarten students will begin the race at 5:30, first grade 5:40, second grade 5:50, third grade 6:00, fourth grade 6:10, fifth grade 6:20, and sixth grade 6:30,” Rosson said. “The city no longer requires masks, but we are suggesting that participants and parents wear their masks and social distance as much as possible until the race begins.”
Some changes are positive this year.
“The Paris Junior College cheerleaders and Pyro will be there to cheer the racers on,” Rosson said. “Volunteers from the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers & School Employees Association and others will help to monitor the kids as they run.”
All students will receive a running log and run their first mile on the Trail de Paris on April 5.
“This event is designed to encourage students to run a marathon, which is 26.2 miles, over the course of 8 weeks,” Rosson said. “The primary goal is to encourage children to be more physically active.”
The finale is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. May 24. For information, contact Rosson at srossonuwlc@gmail.com or 903-784-6642.
Rosson thanked this year’s sponsors, including Brookshire’s, J. Skinner, Print Works, Lamar County Delta Medical Society, Pickle Printing and the United Way, for helping cover the cost of the event.
