As of Friday, a record 10,500 early voting ballots have been cast in Lamar County, said Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson.
“And that’s not even including the hundreds of mail ballots that were getting returned,” she said.
Johnson said the early voting office has been bustling with activity, with more than 1,000 people voting each day last week and around 700 each day this week. With next week the last week to cast an early voting ballot, Johnson said she thinks the numbers will spike again.
“I’m pretty sure next week is going to pick up again because people know it’s the last week,” Johnson said. “We’ve still got people calling, asking if we’re going to be here and when we’re going to be here.”
Early voting continues Oct. 26-30 from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave.
In fact, early voting has been so busy, staff have sometimes been working through lunch.
“We lose weight during elections, I’ll tell you,” she said with a chuckle.
Johnson said it’s important for those who are voting on limited ballots to cast their vote during the early voting period, as limited ballots are not available on election day, Nov. 3. Limited ballots are for Lamar County residents who come in and are registered in another county.
“We pull them over into our county and they get to vote on anything that our counties share in common,” Johnson said. “If nothing else, they would at least get to vote for the three federal races, no matter what.”
Generally, there are seven acceptable forms of identification voters can use to vote: a Texas drivers license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID card with photo or a U.S. passport. However, Johnson said voters who cannot present one of the seven types of identification can be given a “reasonable impediment” exception, which allows them to bring in a document like a utility bill with name and address on it, a voter registration card, a paycheck or a government check. She said these are often used by elderly people who have been voting in Lamar County for years but may no longer use a drivers license.
“They could just show us a bill and they’ll still get to vote,” she said.
Johnson said one aspect of the voting process has been confusion about a Texas state law which requires voting staff to present voters with two ballots that they get to choose from. Elections staff are required to offer voters a choice between ballots, and while she said this law has been in place for years, it’s been tripping up some voters.
“Every time people are so confused. (They’ll say) ‘Well, how come? How come you’re giving me two? Why do I have to pick one?’” she said. “We can’t just pick one up and say ‘Here, take this one.’ That’s just as a state law.”
Elections officials will still ensure the voter is getting the correct ballot based on the precinct they live in, they’re just required to follow the rule.
Despite the small trip up, Johnson said voting has been going smoothly and most voters are in and out in eight to 10 minutes. She said part of what expedites the process and makes it easier for voters is that there are four check-in stations during early voting, as opposed to one on Nov. 3.
Johnson has been working in the elections office for 14 years and said this year has been the biggest turnout she’s seen in her day — and she’s grateful to the community for showing their appreciation.
“We’ve got a lot of people saying thanks,” she said. “We’ve had people deliver us food to say you’re doing great. It just feels good (because it can seem) like a thankless job.”
