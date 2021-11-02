Residents could elect the city’s mayor rather than have one elected by councilors as early as May 2023 provided Paris City Council moves forward with a charter amendment election and voters approve the change in May.
A 15-member citizens committee, appointed in August to review the Paris City Charter, approved the city-wide mayoral election Monday night as one of several recommendations it plans to make later this year. Other recommendations approved to date are mainly administrative in nature, according to committee chairperson Alix Putnam.
The committee’s recommendation calls for a council of eight members with councilors elected from seven single member districts as required by a 1976 federal court order under the terms of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting. A mayor, elected at large, would vote only in case of a tie.
The idea of a mayor elected at large has been under review twice in recent history, according to newspaper records. In 2007, a citizen charter review committee recommended a massive revision of the charter, which was approved by voters. In 2015, the city named another charter revision committee specifically to consider the idea of electing a mayor at large. The idea was nixed after the committee met only twice.
Discussion on Monday covered the possibility of a seven-member council with six districts and a mayor elected at large, a move City Attorney Stephanie Harris said would mostly likely require federal court approval to change the 1976 federal court ruling.
That ruling, by the late U.S. District Judge William Wayne Justice, established seven single-member districts to replace a system of seven representatives, three elected at-large and four from wards, each elected citywide but required to live in the ward represented.
Committee member Reeves Hayter suggested now would be an appropriate time to consider a council make-up change with required redistricting in progress.
The consensus of others, however, was to go with the recommended eight-member council to avoid what could be a lengthy process to obtain a federal court ruling.
Hayter, who served as chairperson of the 2007 charter review committee, argued strongly in favor of an elected mayor, as did the majority of others.
“I don’t like to just do what other people do, but if 94% of the home rule cities in the state elect a mayor, I think that’s a pretty outstanding percentage,” Hayter said, adding that electing a mayor at large would allow all voters to participate in an election every year rather than every two years as is the current case. “I think that would improve voter turnout.”
Kenneth Webb voiced the opinion to stay with the status quo because the mayor is primarily a figurehead with no real power, an opinion Linda Kapp shared. Brenda Cherry disagreed as she argued the mayor has influence and needs to represent all of the city, not just one district.
Chad Lindsey, who made the motion to go with an eight-member council with an elected mayor, said the option would stand a better chance of gaining City Council approval for a charter amendment election, and ultimately voter approval.
In addition to the above-mentioned members, the charter view committee and alternates include Connie Dodd, James Mitchell, Taisley Scroggins, Matthew Coyle, Lydia Fitzgerald, Stacy Ladell, Mickey Allen, David House, Jessica Holtman and Sybill Bills. The committee will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Paris Public Library for its fifth of six scheduled meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.