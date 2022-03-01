RENO - The city planning and zoning commission approved Tommy Barnes’ request to combine the plats of separate lots into one plat so that a family member could build a home on what would become a single five acre plat.
The request would combine lots three through 18 on property owned by Barnes.
“He is taking all of those lots and making them into one big lot,” City Secretary Tricia Smith told the members before the vote.
Once satisfied that the house would be build out of the flood plain that covers a bit of the property the commission sent the measure on to the City Council for final approval.
