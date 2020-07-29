July 28 to July 29
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Anette Dawn Canup, 26: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Dustin Carl Mundhenke, 40: Motion to revoke/resisting arrest/search/transport, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Troy Newton Allen, 54: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
