Massive firework shows, live music, waterslides, food trucks and vendors drew hundreds of people to Reno and Honey Grove on Saturday afternoon and evening to celebrate July 4th in true Texas fashion. People came from all over the area, including neighboring counties and cities, to have some summer fun, play games and enjoy the events.
Reno kicked off its celebration in Kiwanis Park at noon, staging different events throughout the day to maintain daylong engagement. It began by announcing the winners of the annual barbecue competition, then opened up the floor to DJ Raheem Palueove and 24 vendors. Food trucks swarmed the grounds, bringing ice cream, pies, sushi, turkey legs and more to the people in attendance.
Kids slipped down waterslides, played under the shadow of a Monster Truck bounce house and danced inside an inflatable princess’ castle.
Twenty-four vendors set up wares, selling jewelry, crystals, T-shirts and even furniture to the hundreds of people who arrived, especially later in the evening.
Its fourth annual Summer Celebration event, Reno saw many returning guests. Notably, its barbeque teams had participated in the event before, with the Do Right Boys taking home the grand prize, followed by the folks at Crown BBQ.
The teams stayed out all night before the event, smoking their barbeque and getting it just right for the judging at noon. The Do Right Boys team, which won the majority of the prizes, does its work for nonprofit organizations in town like Adopt a Cop or local scholarship funds.
“It’s mainly just giving back, and we donate our time, plus we do have some sponsors. They don’t always have them, so we have to pay for them. Joey (McCarthy) and I, we’ve been partners for a long time, so we started this team, and we’ve had different members, but he and I are the two original members. … We started yesterday around 1 p.m., setting up everything. Brisket has to cook around 16 hours, so you gotta watch your thermometers and keep it on,” Ron Byers said.
Kyle Queen of Crown BBQ said the hardest part was maintaining a proper temperature, second only to staying awake.
“We came out Friday ,probably about noon, and basically we’ve been here ever since. Everything is cooked low and slow. I mean, like the brisket takes about 12 hours to cook. The hardest part is just controlling the temperature in your smoker, especially overnight when you’re trying to get some sleep,” Queen said.
Other organizations came out as well, such as those who gathered on behalf of Special Health Resources, giving away glow sticks, candy, tattoos and Covid-19 testing kits.
“Since there is a spike that’s coming back up, we just want to make sure that everyone is educated, and if needed to get vaccinated, they can come into our office, or the health department, or whatever. We’re just promoting it, trying to get it out there that it is coming back and for everyone to be careful and be sick,” Jillian Ryan said.
Honey Grove saw a similar show of excitement, bringing ten vendors to a grassy lot behind Honey Grove ISD starting Saturday at 5 p.m.
Cars lined the parking lot, many tailgating with snacks and celebratory activities while hiding from the brutal summer heat. Yet despite live music and performances, most of the crowd gathered to see the fireworks, which rivaled those at DisneyWorld, event organizer Lore Lane said.
“People take it as an opportunity to see people that they haven’t seen in a really long time. You’ll see a lot of fellowship, more than anything. … We don’t have to do anything to make people want to come because our fireworks are so good,” Lane said.
People marveled at the massive display of exploding lights and fireworks at both events. As the rockets whistled and boomed through the air, children and adults alike cheered and hollered in excitement, caught in the moment.
For Honey Grove, the firework show is a longstanding event that has only grown in pyrotechnic Paul Puckett’s years of experience running it. This year had at least thirty minutes worth of fireworks, he said, with over $23,000 spent on the fireworks alone.
“I’ve always enjoyed fireworks, even as a small kid. I enjoyed it. Bringing joy to people, it brings camaraderie between community and people, and it’s good Fourth of July fun,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.