BOGATA – The Rivercrest Independent School District board of trustees will hold a public meeting to hear comments about the proposed budget and tax rate for the coming school year when they meet tonight at 6 in the boardroom in the junior high school, 4100 U.S. 271 South.
Members plan to vote on the new budget and tax rate after the public hearing.
