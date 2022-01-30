It was an evening of cheers and celebration for the families and graduates of Travis High School of Choice on Friday.
Twenty-one students walked the stage at Weger Auditorium to receive their high school diploma, a notable achievement that families marked with balloons and outbursts of joy.
Graduating senior Vyshawn King welcomed attendees, noting the “unpredictable times” in which the Class of 2022 finished their high school education.
“We will always cherish the memories and experiences that we have shared together forever,” King said on behalf of his classmates, adding a “special thank you” to teachers and families for their support.
The evening’s guest speaker was Victor Guzman, a 2014 Paris High School graduate who is now the operations officer for TaMolly’s restaurants. Guzman, addressing the seniors via Zoom, encouraged the class to work on making the world a better place and to always be open to exploring new opportunities.
“You have to make sure you put yourself in the driver’s seat and look in the mirror. And make sure you take accountability for yourself because people around you might say things to you, whatever, but the biggest battle is not what people say. It’s what you say,” Guzman said.
Guzman shared two quotes that have stuck with him through the years. First, he shared a line from the movie “The Pursuit of Happiness”: “Don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you gotta protect it. When people can’t do something themselves, they want to tell you you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period.”
And the second quote comes from E.D. Nixon, an American civil rights leader. Nixon said, “Your spark can become a flame and change everything.”
“You just keep on going and striving, and I promise you, you can do anything you want,” Guzman said.
