First responders are to enjoy a full breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, gravy and biscuits and a chance to win $50 when First Christian Church begins its monthly first responder breakfast Saturday.
Service is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. in White Hall at the church, 780 20th St. NE., with coffee furnished by Paris Coffee.
“This breakfast begins back on the anniversary of the death of one of our biggest supporters, Jane Helberg,” church activities director Ronnie Nutt said, explaining that breakfasts were put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a message sent to Nutt about the breakfasts, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass commended the church for hosting the monthly event.
“This ministry has been such a blessing to all of us as well as the prayers, support and encouragement,” Cass said. “Thank y’all for seeing to us.”
