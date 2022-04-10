Along with others, sisters Madison and Karter Wiley busily prepared their entries in the Lamar County Junior Livestock show last week at the North Lamar High School FFA barn, just as exhibitors from throughout the county put final touches on their animals for the 54th annual competition at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Not unlike more than 200 exhibitors, the sisters groomed their animals and received final instructions from their teachers in preparation for the exhibition that kicks off with a market animal weigh-in Tuesday night followed by competitions Wednesday and Thursday that culminates in the sale of market animals beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Madison, a sophomore, is an old hand, having picked up several wins both at the local show and jackpot competitions around the region. Her pen of rabbits won reserve champion at the county show last year, and she has been successful showing lambs in both Fort Worth and at the Four-States Fair in Texarkana.
Karter, a sixth grade student, will show for the first time this year. Each of the girls will exhibit a couple pens of California White rabbits, the result of their own breeding program, while Karter also exhibits a market goat and market pig and Madison exhibits a couple of lambs.
The girls live with their widowed dad on a ranch in Novice where the family raises Longhorn cattle and Dorper sheep.
Obviously proud of his daughters, Cody Wiley is equally enthused about the opportunities FFA programs provide for the county’s youth.
“Ag really makes the girls learn how to be independent, and that’s what we want out of our kids,” Wiley said. “They do all the work themselves, and I try my best to stay out of the way as they make their own decisions, and they win or lose.”
