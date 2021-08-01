BONHAM — The cost of providing state-mandated indigent health care is rising in Fannin County, and that’s troubling to commissioners who say the county doesn’t have the financial resources to keep the program going at its current rate.
Fannin County Auditor Alicia Whipple told commissioners Tuesday the program is already $71,946 over budget for the fiscal year. If spending continues at the rate it has been the past few months, it will end the year about $278,000 over budget, she said. Commissioners had budgeted $189,386.82 for the program. The projected overage would push the county’s indigent health care costs to nearly $500,000, County Judge Randy Moore said.
“A half million dollars to take care of people who won’t take care of themselves is a lot of money,” Commissioner Dean Lackey said. “We don’t have the money.”
Whipple told commissioners the only remedy is to pull money from the county’s reserves because there won’t be enough in contingency funds to cover the shortfall.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but this is going up. If anybody has been paying attention, the indigent care is going up, up, up every single month,” Commissioner Jerry Magness said.
Commissioners were reminded the county is required by law to provide the service if participants meet the threshold, which includes living in Texas, having an income level at or below 21% of federal poverty guidelines, having resources less than $2,000 and being ineligible for Medicaid. Counties without a public health service are required to provide an Indigent Healthcare program.
On July 20, Indigent Healthcare director Mark DeMay provided a second quarter report to commissioners. Thirty-two people sought indigent health care, and 14 were approved, DeMay reported.
There are seven pending applications, he said, adding 11 people were denied services. Ten people came off the program in the second quarter, leaving a total of 32 active cases — nearly three times the number DeMay started with, he said. Fannin County is growing in population, and more people are seeking and qualifying for indigent health care services, DeMay said.
For the second quarter, DeMay paid 298 indigent claims totaling $124,586.09. Inmate claims totaled 70 for $19,558.69, he said.
Noting the program is spending more than in years past, DeMay said the county previously had fewer cases, was wrongfully denying people and had no case management. He added more people are qualifying for the care, and the county cannot wrongfully deny them the service. The goal is to get them back to work or on disability so they are off the program, he said.
Moore on Tuesday suggested the commissioners “have a conversation” with DeMay in an executive session. The upcoming meeting’s agenda does not include an item to discuss the Indigent Healthcare program.
In other business, commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of acceptance of property condition between the North Texas Municipal Water District, Austin Bridge and Road Inc., and the county regarding 5 acres south of Bois d’Arc Lake that will be reserved for Precinct 3 rock and gravel storage.
Commissioners also gave a nod of approval to a $23,000 interlocal agreement with Texoma Council of Governments for Geographic Information System services, to allowing Purchasing Agent Michelle Case to find a 25- to 30-foot flatbed trailer for Precinct 3, to spending $1,600 to add gutters and downspouts to the east side of the Precinct 3 barn and to a $2,778.20 change order from Kevin Peterson LLC for the construction project at the South Annex.
Commissioners also learned that just less than 3 acres of property owned by the county at FM 1396 and Highway 82 was appraised by the Fannin Central Appraisal District at $166,000. The property is located within the Bois d’Arc Lake buffer zone with agricultural zoning. Moore said the county was contacted by a Realtor with a client looking to purchase the land. Commissioner A.J. Self said he would like to see the property sold by closed bids or auction. No action was taken as the item was for discussion only.
Other business on Tuesday included approving rock and gravel bids and moving $60,000 from the reimbursement of materials budget line to the rock and gravel line for Precinct 2.
For lack of a motion, a request for $150 from Tim Osborne for mowing prior to the county awarding a landscaping contract was denied.
After a closed door discussion, commissioners and Moore voted 4-1 to allowing the criminal district attorney to determine adjustments in pay scale as long as the adjustments stay within budget parameters. Lackey cast the dissenting vote on the belief all departments should follow the county’s pay scale matrix.
“What is your solution if we can’t get applicants for that position because the District Attorney’s Office is going to need attorneys to be able to get people out of jail so we’re not constantly paying inflated numbers?” Commissioner Edwina Lane asked. “I’m open to ideas or solutions. I agree 100% we need to take a hard look at our budget because I’m sure the county budget is exactly like a household budget, we all have places we can cut. And I agree 100% that the pay that we pay our county employees needs to increase. I have openings I can’t fill because I have people coming to my office telling me ‘Why would I work here if I can make more at Walmart?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.