Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to consider several tax abatements when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court is to consider a five-year tax abatement for We’re Going to Paris for the rehabilitation of the Westgate Apartments, 635 7th NW St., with a minimum investment of $1.8 million along with several abatements related to the 5 In 5 Housing Infill Development Program.
