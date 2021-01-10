When lawmakers convene Monday in Austin for the 87th Texas Legislature, they face the greatest challenge in recent history with fewer dollars in state coffers and a coronavirus pandemic that limits their abilities to conduct business.
To make way for the challenge of producing a mandatory balanced budget for the next two years with less revenue and growing needs in education and health care, members of both the House and Senate have been asked to file a limited number of bills.
“Until we can get past this Covid issue, and get opened back up to what used to be normal, a limited number of bills are going to get out this session because we are limited to the number of conference rooms set up for social distancing,” Rep. Gary VanDeaver said Friday.
VanDeaver, R-New Boston, and state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who both represent much of the Red River Valley, have filed fewer bills than normal, according to state sources. To date, Hughes has four bills and VanDeaver has eight, including several refiled from the 86th Legislature.
For VanDeaver, access to broadband internet is the most pressing need for rural Northeast Texas followed by his push to give schools credit on the state accountability system for students who complete vocational training programs.
“Broadband access is the most pressing need for our district,” VanDeaver said, explaining he included a letter on the Education Committee interim report about the need. “Our schools have gone to virtual learning, and people are working virtually as well. Unlike urban areas, we just don’t have the broadband to function.”
About his push for schools to receive accountability for vocational students, VanDeaver said the bill is refiled from last session.
“The bill passed unanimously in the House last session, but it got tied up in the Senate,” the lawmaker said. “We are going to work this session to find out where the opposition is, and see if we can bring them along.”
Vandeaver also refiled a bill in support of the Northeast Texas Trail to be included in the state park system, but said he doesn’t expect any action. Both he and Hughes filed legislation in support of the change in 2017.
“I want to keep that in front, and educate people (other lawmakers) on it because I think it is very important for our area,” VanDeaver said.
Other bills filed by the representative include one related to the medical advisory board, another to the purchasing of a uniform by honorably retired peace officers, another calling for the prohibition of employment discimination regarding volunteer emergency responders, one relating to the creation of a critical care protection program for veterinary electric customers, another to remotely conduct judicial hearings for juveniles and one to restrict the use of identifiable student information on online school reports.
Several attempts to contact Hughes for this report failed to get a response. However, a look at Texas Legislature Online at capitol.texas.gov revealed four bills filed, two dealing with property, one calling for an inspector general the Texas Education Agency and another relating to procedures for terminating a parent-child relationship and for taking possession of a child for certain hearings in a suit involving the Department of Family and Protective Services.
If approved, an inspector general at the Texas Education Agency would investigate fraud, waste and abuse in school districts, open-enrollment charter schools, regional education service centers and other local education agencies.
VanDeaver, when asked about his thoughts on the budget, the possibility of casinos in Texas and if Texans should be concerned about tax increases to help balance the budget, said he sees no appetite among legislators for increased taxes, and little, if any, appetite for casinos or recreational marijuana use.
“I know there is going to be a push for the expansion of gambling, but I don’t think there is an appetite for it right now,” he said. “I may be surprised because tight budgets make for odd sessions.”
About marijuana, he said, “I look for constraints on medical marijuana to be loosened so that it is more readily available for medical use, but I don’t see the recreational side getting anywhere.”
About possible tax increases, he said he does not believe there is a need.
“I think when we get over this Covid issue, our economy is going to come rolling back,” VanDeaver said. “We have been fortunate to have weathered the storm better than some.”
While awaiting the Texas Comptroller review estimate to the Legislature on Monday, VanDeaver said the thought in Austin is that it is not going to be as bad as once projected.
“That doesn’t mean it’s good, he said. “And we are certainly not out of the woods by any stretch.”
