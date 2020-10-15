The Paris Collective will be hosting a community meeting Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Leon Williams Park, at the intersection of 7th Street Northwest and West Henderson Street. Community members are invited to discuss what they feel are pressing local issues and work toward finding solutions as a group, in a similar style to a public forum.
All Lamar County residents are invited to speak freely, but organizers ask that conversations remain polite and respectful. Masks are required.
