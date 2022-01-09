Paris City Council is expected to take up redis- tricting following the 2020 U.S. Census, approve a tax abatement for the Essential Housing Corp. and extend a declaration of local public health disaster when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Public hearings are on the agenda for resolutions to reauthorize industrial tax abatement guidelines and criteria as well as to approve a 5 in 5 Housing-In- Fill Development program along with its guidelines, criteria and application form.
By video conference, attorney Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee is expected to share infor- mation about a proposed redistricting plan for City Council member districts, and councilors are expect- ed to authorize the publica- tion of notice for a public hearing and possible action at an upcoming meeting.
Other agenda items include an amendment to the hangar lease agreement at Cox Field, the issuance of a solid waste collection permit to M.J. Outdoors, an update to the “Tethering of Dogs” ordinance and possi- ble action on a 2021 Charter Review Commission Report delivered to the Council at a December meeting.
