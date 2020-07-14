CLARKSVILLE — The last time students in Texas walked their schools’ hallways was in March, but with the expected start of the next school year fast approaching, many school districts are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Clarksville ISD recently announced several safety measures that will be taken at the start of the 2020-21 school year to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
In the cafeterias of Clarksville’s schools, plexiglass will be installed in the serving lines to help reduce the spread of germs. All cafeteria staff will be required to wear masks when the serving line is active, and they will be required to wear gloves at all times while at work, whether or not the serving line is active. In another effort to reduce the spread of germs from student to student, key pads where students would enter their numbers have been removed and students will now cite their numbers to cafeteria staff.
Additionally, to help ensure social distancing and reduce germ spread, a school schedule is being developed that calls for only one grade level in the cafeteria at a time. A staggered breakfast will also be scheduled, after which students will immediately transition to the classroom to begin tutorials and morning preparations.
The district’s bus system will also see changes implemented. Now, bus drivers will be required to wear masks or face shields during their routes. Drivers will also be equipped with thermometers, and they will check each student’s temperature at the bus stop. Parents are asked to wait with the students under the age of 12 at the bus stop now. Meanwhile, students 12 and up will be given a mask to wear and will be taken to the nurse’s office upon arrival at the school if running a fever.
Furthermore, all buses will be thoroughly disinfected at the end of each school day. Similarly, each district campus will undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfecting at the end of every day.
Touch-free water fountains have been installed on each campus. Students will also be allowed to bring their own water bottles to school and fill them using the new fountains.
And through the first week of school, no parents are to be allowed in school buildings.
“Although I am proud of my staff and team in Clarksville for demonstrating extreme fortitude and grit with the swift adjustment of moving instruction from a traditional framework to a distant learning format that neither the staff, students, or parents had any prior experience and exposure to, we now must enter into a new era where student safety means more than keeping kids safe from each other and extremists,” Superintendent Kermit Ward wrote in a social media post. “It now means keeping our precious kids and staff safe from being exposed to germs and viruses such as the coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.